High command steps in to pacify Sudhakaran

KANNUR: Congress high command has intervened to placate former KPCC president K Sudhakaran, who rushed to his residence in Kannur, skipping the Lok Sabha session to protest the exclusion of his name from the candidates list for the assembly election.
It is learnt that Rahul Gandhi has summoned the sulking leader to Delhi to have another discussion on Monday. It is not yet clear whether Sudhakaran will heed to the direction but sources close to him said that he will not take any drastic decision that will embarrass the party when the election is just round the corner.
Though the Congress leader stayed away from the media throughout the day, his post appeared on Facebook, where he emotionally recalled his association with Kannur. Sudhakaran had stated earlier that he would be contesting the assembly election though the party leadership is against MPs jumping in the fray.
It was reported that Rahul Gandhi had promised him an assembly seat when he was asked to quit the post of KPCC president. Congress leadership has conveyed the inability to keep the promise in view of the changed political scenario. The party thinks that it is not wise to create a chance for a Lok Sabha by-poll at this juncture.
Moreover, if Sudhakaran is given an exemption, there will be other MPs as well who would also want to contest assembly elections. As a compensation, Congress leadership has offered that the candidate for Kannur assembly seat can be a person of his choice. It remains to be seen whether Sudhakaran will accept the compromise formula.
Meanwhile, posters hailing Sudhakaran appeared in the city. Congress leaders including Rijil Makkutty, Muhammad Shammas and Sreeja Madathil arrived at Sudhakaran’s residence to express solidarity with him. Makkutty said that the party has not taken any decision on the issue of Sudhakaran contesting.
Speaking to reporters after meeting Sudhakaran, DCC president Martin George said he would be happy if the leader contests the polls. Some Congress workers reacted emotionally saying that it was Sudhakaran who resisted the CPM attack and saved the party in Kannur.
In the Facebook post Sudhakaran said he can never forget the path of fire he walked through in Kannur, though some others may.
“Kannur is the blood from my heart. Congress in Kannur is my address,” he said in the post. Sudhakaran added that he had protected party workers from bombs and weapons. “K Sudhakaran will be in the forefront to protect this soil by holding the tri-colour of Congress,” he added.
Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, however, tried to discount the issue. Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Satheesan said he had spoken to Sudhakaran, who said he was unaware of such a Facebook post. “Even if there is one, it never says that Sudhakaran will contest from Kannur. This controversy is created to divert the attention from the problems created by the former CPM leader G Sudhakaran in LDF,” Satheesan said.
Change in scenario
It was reported that Rahul Gandhi had promised him an assembly seat when he was asked to quit the post of KPCC president
Congress leadership has conveyed the inability to keep the promise in view of the changed political scenario
The party thinks that if Sudhakaran is given an exemption, there will be other MPs who would want to contest assembly polls