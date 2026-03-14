High command steps in to pacify Sudhakaran

KANNUR: Congress high command has intervened to placate former KPCC president K Sudhakaran, who rushed to his residence in Kannur, skipping the Lok Sabha session to protest the exclusion of his name from the candidates list for the assembly election.

It is learnt that Rahul Gandhi has summoned the sulking leader to Delhi to have another discussion on Monday. It is not yet clear whether Sudhakaran will heed to the direction but sources close to him said that he will not take any drastic decision that will embarrass the party when the election is just round the corner.

Though the Congress leader stayed away from the media throughout the day, his post appeared on Facebook, where he emotionally recalled his association with Kannur. Sudhakaran had stated earlier that he would be contesting the assembly election though the party leadership is against MPs jumping in the fray.

It was reported that Rahul Gandhi had promised him an assembly seat when he was asked to quit the post of KPCC president. Congress leadership has conveyed the inability to keep the promise in view of the changed political scenario. The party thinks that it is not wise to create a chance for a Lok Sabha by-poll at this juncture.