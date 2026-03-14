‘Poll-casts’ turn popular promo tool for politicians

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Listening to songs during mundane tasks – like folding clothes or cleaning the room – is a long-standing habit of many, especially the young. For some, podcasts are a better use of their time during chores.

Tapping into this newfound publicity space in poll-bound Kerala are politicians, who are appearing as guests in podcasts run by influencers or freelance interviewers with the hopes of connecting with the latter’s solid share of listeners in the digital space.

A key difference between podcasts and public speeches are the former are more focused on discussions on development rather than politics or community issues.

“Engaging with podcast listeners can sway a voter’s mind,” said Sharique Samsudheen, an entrepreneur and finance content creator who is one of the first persons to be part of the recent trend of poll-related podcasts.

“How often do you see a politician sitting down and having a two-hour-long, free and unfiltered conversation? Voters are considering the intellectual capability and professional experience of people contesting to lead them.”