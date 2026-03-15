Crackdown on illegal houseboats intensifies in Alappuzha

ALAPPUZHA: In a bid to curb illegal operations of houseboats on the Vembanad backwaters, the ports department has intensified crackdown based on an interim order issued by the Kerala High Court on January 20.

The court directed that all houseboats plying on the Vembanad Lake must be produced for inspection before the Kerala Maritime Board within a month and must obtain a pollution prevention certificate under Section 53(2) of the Inland Vessels Act, 2021. Boats failing to comply with these requirements would not be given permission for operations.

To create awareness and discuss the court directive, the registering authority has decided to convene a meeting of houseboat owners and representatives of their organisations at the Alappuzha Port Office on March 17 at 11am. The move comes after many houseboats have been illegally operating, creating pollution in the lake and causing accidents.

According to port officials, many vessels have been running without registration, licence and other mandatory certificates. “We had served many notices, but were unable to curb the operations of these illegal boats,” said an official.