INTERVIEW | 'If I return as an actor, it should be for something exciting': Actor Jelaja

She's an actor with a unique distinction in Malayalam cinema. Having worked with iconic directors and actors, including KG George, G Aravindan, Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Bharat Gopy, Jelaja has left an indelible mark on art, commercial, and parallel cinema alike. In a chat with TNIE, Jelaja, who made a comeback after almost three decades, opens up about her entry into cinema in the 70s when acting in films was more of a taboo for the middle-class, her favourite films and characters, the transformation that Malayalam cinema has undergone over the years, and women's safety on movie sets. Excerpts

You have the rare distinction of working with the best creative and artistic souls in Malayalam film industry...

I would call it a blessing. Whether in parallel, art, or commercial cinema, I have been very lucky to work with stalwarts like Adoor sir and Aravindan sir. I did K G George sir’s ‘Ulkadal’ and then he called me for ‘Yavanika’. Actress Rohini, a good friend of mine, recently told me she envied me as I could do good films with great directors. While doing those movies, I never thought they would attain cult status, be part of film festivals, or bag national awards. Even today people speak about Padmarajan’s films. They find new perspectives in them.

You began your career at the end of the 70s. Those days, there was a general feeling that women from “good families” don’t enter cinema...

My family wasn’t too conservative. We grew up outside. Though we followed traditions, we were quite openminded. My parents did not have any problem with me doing films. I too never felt it was something unusual. In my case, it wasn’t thought of as a career. Moreover, the offers that came to me were such. I think, after Sarada, the tag of dukhaputri came to me. ‘Dream girl’ roles never found me; I was always the ‘girl next door’.

You have worked with both Adoor and Aravindan. What was the difference?

Because I worked with masters like them early in my career, my foundation as an actor became really strong. In Aravindan sir’s film, I did not have any dialogue at all. He spoke softly. We had to listen carefully to understand him. He would explain everything in detail, and we would simply do what he suggested. He would tell you where to look, how to glance during close-ups, what kind of expression was needed…