Mass transfer in Palakkad GST enforcement wings following bribery case.

PALAKKAD: In an unprecedented move, the state goods and services tax department has ordered the mass transfer of all employees attached to the GST enforcement wings in Palakkad district.
The decision comes in the wake of the arrest and suspension of P N Suman, who was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh earlier this year. The order, issued on Friday and signed by the additional commissioner of SGST Kerala, affects 18 officials, including three sales tax officers and 15 assistant/deputy state tax officers (ASTOs/DSTOs).
In Palakkad district, 20 officials were working across five GST enforcement wings. While Suman was suspended following his arrest, another employee retired on February 28. The new order transfers all the remaining officials in the enforcement units. As part of the reshuffle, 15 replacement officers have been posted from districts including Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasaragod and have been asked to join the new offices with immediate effect.
The mass transfer has triggered strong reactions among officers within the department, who say the move could adversely affect employee morale. "We can understand such a decision, if it followed a departmental inquiry. However, no such investigation has been conducted so far. Transferring the entire enforcement staff of a district will definitely affect the morale of officers who have been working with a clean record," said a department official.
Officers also questioned the timing of the order, pointing out that Suman's arrest took place in January. "The order states that the transfer follows the arrest and suspension of an enforcement officer in Palakkad. But Suman's arrest happened nearly two months ago. Moreover, there has been no internal inquiry. There were several complaints earlier against the arrested officer, yet he continued in the enforcement wing until he was caught red-handed. Now the entire district staff is being transferred without investigation," the officer said.
According to sources, the transferred officials are likely to approach the High Court next week challenging the order.
Vigilance trap
Suman, 55, a native of Pudussery in Palakkad, was working as an enforcement officer attached to the Walayar enforcement squad of the GST department. The case relates to the detention of two goods vehicles carrying scrap during an inspection conducted by the enforcement wing about two weeks prior to the arrest. The vehicles were reportedly seized for allegedly carrying excess load and penalties were imposed.
According to vigilance, Suman allegedly demanded a bribe to avoid further legal proceedings and penalties in the case. He initially sought Rs 4 lakh, which was later negotiated down to Rs 3.5 lakh. Following a complaint by the lorry owner and staff, the vigilance laid a trap. On January 25, while Suman was allegedly preparing to receive the bribe at Kurudikkadu in Pudussery near Kanjikode, vigilance officials posing as lorry operators surrounded him and caught him red-handed with the cash. The officer is out on bail now.