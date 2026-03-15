Mass transfer in Palakkad GST enforcement wings following bribery case.

PALAKKAD: In an unprecedented move, the state goods and services tax department has ordered the mass transfer of all employees attached to the GST enforcement wings in Palakkad district.

The decision comes in the wake of the arrest and suspension of P N Suman, who was caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh earlier this year. The order, issued on Friday and signed by the additional commissioner of SGST Kerala, affects 18 officials, including three sales tax officers and 15 assistant/deputy state tax officers (ASTOs/DSTOs).

In Palakkad district, 20 officials were working across five GST enforcement wings. While Suman was suspended following his arrest, another employee retired on February 28. The new order transfers all the remaining officials in the enforcement units. As part of the reshuffle, 15 replacement officers have been posted from districts including Thrissur, Malappuram and Kasaragod and have been asked to join the new offices with immediate effect.

The mass transfer has triggered strong reactions among officers within the department, who say the move could adversely affect employee morale. "We can understand such a decision, if it followed a departmental inquiry. However, no such investigation has been conducted so far. Transferring the entire enforcement staff of a district will definitely affect the morale of officers who have been working with a clean record," said a department official.