Railway ministry sanctions final location survey for Palakkad-Podanur line doubling via Pollachi.

PALAKKAD: In a major step towards strengthening rail connectivity between Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the ministry of railways India has sanctioned the Final Location Survey (FLS) for the proposed doubling of the railway line between Palakkad and Podanur via Pollachi.

A letter in this regard was sent to Minister of state George Kurian by Union minister for railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, following earlier discussions on the long-pending railway infrastructure project.

Senior railway officials said the survey marks the first formal step towards developing an alternative rail corridor linking Palakkad and Coimbatore, which is expected to ease operational constraints on the existing route.

"The proposed alignment will serve as an additional route parallel to the existing Palakkad-Coimbatore line, which currently passes through ghat sections and forest areas and involves wildlife crossings and rising gradients. These factors impose speed restrictions and operational challenges. The new alignment through Pollachi will largely avoid all these limitations," said a senior railway officer.

Although the proposed route will be around 40 kilometres longer than the existing line, officials said the terrain would allow trains to run at higher speeds without the restrictions faced on the current ghat section.

Another senior railway official said the project would also enhance the operational significance of Palakkad own railway station.