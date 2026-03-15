Sabarimala temple opened for five-day Meenam pooja

SABARIMALA: The Sabarimala hill shrine was opened on Saturday for the five-day monthly pooja for the Malayalam month of Meenam.

Melsanthi E D Prasad Nampoothiri opened the sreekovil at 5 pm in the presence of tantri Kandararu Mahesh Mohanaru. As an ongoing practice of the temple, no rituals were performed at the sreekovil in the evening. Entry of devotees is restricted to those who possess virtual queue pass and spot pass issued at the special counters functioning at the Nilakkal.

Kalabhabhishekam will be the special ritual to be performed at the temple on the first day of Meenam month on Sunday.

As part of the ritual, the tantri will perform brahmakalasa pooja at the mandapam in the presence of the melsanthi at 9 am.

The ritual will conclude with kalabhabhishekam on the idol of Lord Ayyappa during uchcha pooja after the procession carrying the brahmakalasam led by the tantri.

Udayasthamana pooja, ashtabhishekam, pushpabhishekam and padi pooja will be other rituals to be conducted. The temple will be closed on March 19 evening after athazha pooja and harivarasanam.