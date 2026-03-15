Sabarimala women entry: BJP criticises Kerala govt for its 'vague stance'

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Criticising the LDF government for adopting a ‘vague position’ on women’s entry to Sabarimala, the BJP has accused it of attempting to mislead the public ahead of the assembly polls.

The party alleged that the government’s stance in the Supreme Court, that matters related to religious customs in Sabarimala should be decided by religious experts, was part of its attempt to evade a clear position on the matter.

Speaking to reporters at the party state headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, BJP national executive member and former union minister V Muraleedharan said the state government was only trying to project that it had taken a U-turn on the issue of entry of young women into the Sabarimala temple.

“The government will again reverse its stance after the assembly elections. The current position is only aimed at buying time till the polls are over,” alleged Muraleedharan.