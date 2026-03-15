Timber yards in Ernakulam run dry as demand for wood spreads like wildfire

KOCHI: As commercial LPG supply remains disrupted due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, a fuel once considered obsolete in urban kitchens is making a comeback across Ernakulam: firewood.
“We used to sell them cheaply before. Sometimes, when they accumulate in our yard, for free. Now, the same material is witnessing a surge in demand, and people are ready to pay good prices for it,” said Prakashan of Peeyur Timbers in Chittur.
Indeed, hotels, hostels and caterers across the district are scrambling to secure loads of firewood to keep their kitchens running in the wake of the crisis.
“This demand surge is unprecedented in recent times,” Prakashan added.
And he is not alone. Timber traders across Ernakulam who spoke to TNIE confirmed that enquiries have spiked sharply in the past 2-3 days.
At Premier Timbers in Pullepady, proprietor Paul E R said around two tonnes of firewood have already been sold since Thursday. “Usually, this wood is taken by small buyers like bakeries and mills. Now, even big hotels and factories are asking for it,” he said.
Here, scrap wood pieces from timber processing work is currently being sold for about Rs 10 per kg.
“We have limited work, and so, the firewood we generate is also in small quantities. At present, we don’t have the stocks to meet the demand of caterers that come to us,” Paul added.
Similar trends are being reported across timber yards in the city.
At Sri Laxmi Timbers in Thoppumpady, workers said stocks have nearly vanished overnight due to a sudden surge in demand.
“Demand has shot up. But we don’t maintain a dedicated firewood stock. It is mostly woodwork waste that accumulates in the yard,” a worker said.
National Timbers in Kathrikadavu reported selling nearly 20 tonnes of wood waste over the past few days. “This is not even proper firewood. It is woodwork waste. But even this is in demand because of the LPG shortage,” said proprietor Varghese Antony.
Some traders have already begun revising prices in response to the sudden demand.
Azrif Rasheed, a staff at Oriental Timbers, said rates have been increased in view of the LPG shortage, but stopped short of divulging what the new rates are. About 3-4 truckloads of wood have already been moved from the yard here.
Royal Timbers, which operates a unit on Seaport-Airport Road, said around 10 truckloads of firewood were sold on Thursday and Friday alone. “Demand is definitely high, but prices remain the same. For now,” said Yassir, a worker.
Most enquiries, he added, have come from hotels operating in Kakkanad and the Infopark area.
“This was a material that nobody wanted just a week ago,” highlighted Prakashan.
“It just used to accumulate in our yard. Now, big trucks are approaching us to pick it up. But we have stopped giving them in bulk as we want to save some for locals who may want to run their kitchens. After all, who knows how long the LPG shortage will last,” he added.
However, traders say woodwork waste alone cannot sustain the demand from large kitchens or factories.
According to Paul, timber mills in Perumbavoor are better equipped to supply larger quantities.
Indeed, Perumbavoor is one of Kerala’s major timber hubs. Here too, the scenario is no different.
At Federal Timbers, staff said around three tonnes of firewood have been sold since Thursday. “Hotels from Ernakulam have been calling continuously. Each tonne is now sold at Rs 2,100,” said staff Hisan Bukhari, noting that the rate is higher than earlier prices.
Interestingly, this sudden demand for firewood in Perumbavoor has also altered trade patterns.
Ansal, who usually transports truckloads of firewood from Ernakulam to Tamil Nadu, said he is now prioritising local buyers. “There have been many enquiries from hotels. So, we have changed gears,” he said.
While the surge has helped clear what was once considered a low-value material, traders caution that supplies are limited and may not be able to meet the growing demand if LPG shortages persist.
The situation is already raising concerns in other sectors depandent of firewood. At the Ravipuram crematorium in Kochi, staff said sourcing firewood has become more difficult as demand rises. “It is hard now to procure firewood. And should this continue, cremations would be affected,” she said.
Traders, however, pointed out that crematoriums typically use specific varieties such as tamarind wood or mutti (arak), which are different from the woodwork waste commonly used in timber yards.
Even so, they warn that a prolonged disruption in LPG supplies could place further pressure on available firewood stocks in the region. “Some units have already called for trees to be felled to meet the demand,” said a Perumbavoor timber worker.