Timber yards in Ernakulam run dry as demand for wood spreads like wildfire

KOCHI: As commercial LPG supply remains disrupted due to the ongoing West Asia conflict, a fuel once considered obsolete in urban kitchens is making a comeback across Ernakulam: firewood.

“We used to sell them cheaply before. Sometimes, when they accumulate in our yard, for free. Now, the same material is witnessing a surge in demand, and people are ready to pay good prices for it,” said Prakashan of Peeyur Timbers in Chittur.

Indeed, hotels, hostels and caterers across the district are scrambling to secure loads of firewood to keep their kitchens running in the wake of the crisis.

“This demand surge is unprecedented in recent times,” Prakashan added.

And he is not alone. Timber traders across Ernakulam who spoke to TNIE confirmed that enquiries have spiked sharply in the past 2-3 days.

At Premier Timbers in Pullepady, proprietor Paul E R said around two tonnes of firewood have already been sold since Thursday. “Usually, this wood is taken by small buyers like bakeries and mills. Now, even big hotels and factories are asking for it,” he said.

Here, scrap wood pieces from timber processing work is currently being sold for about Rs 10 per kg.

“We have limited work, and so, the firewood we generate is also in small quantities. At present, we don’t have the stocks to meet the demand of caterers that come to us,” Paul added.