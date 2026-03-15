Will the lasting legacy of Ernakulam Women’s Association alone sustain its survival?

KOCHI: For over a century, the Ernakulam Women’s Association has been a space where women of the city could gather without apology, play cards without guilt, and speak without being spoken over.

The Ernakulam Women’s Association, then called Stree Mahajam, was founded by Parukutty Valiya Nethiaramma, consort of the Cochin ruler. Notable members include V K Lakshmikutty Nethiaramma, consort of the third prince of Cochin, and Ambadi Kartyainiamma, first woman graduate of the Kerala, among others.

According to local historian V N Venugopal, the association was conceptualised during a closed-door meeting at the Ernakulam Public Library on March 23, 1918.

The members met at Maharaja’s school for while, but as their numbers grew, they decided to have a permanent home in a quiet building on Durbar Hall Road in Kochi, where it continues to operate from even today.

The association opened its doors in early 1920s as a recreational den for the finest ladies of Kochi.

But it did not remain merely a social club. The association also functioned as a workshop for producing and collecting necessities for soldiers during World War II: socks and mufflers were stitched with care; milk powder and food items were collected and dispatched to the war front. In later decades, relief work during floods and crises became routine.

Soon, the body earned what few civic clubs manage: “social teeth.” Today, that bite appears to have become blunt.