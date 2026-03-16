All 10 accused in connection with murder of gang leader Aluva Athul held within 12 hours

KOLLAM: The Karunagapally police have arrested all the 10 accused in the murder of gangster Aluva Athul, who was hacked to death in the middle of the road on Saturday.

Within 12 hours of the incident, all the accused involved in the crime were apprehended, and the two vehicles used for committing the offence and for escaping after the incident were taken into custody.

The arrested are Aneer, 32, Vishnu, 28, Noufal, 30, Hussain, 31, Aashiq, 27, Shamnad, 30, Muhammad Faisal Khan, 29, Ali Ummar, 24, Shinu Peter, 31, and Adhil Mohammad, 21. All the accused were charged for murder and remanded in judicial custody.

“The main accused in the case were arrested on Saturday. A special team was deployed to capture the four accused. The vehicle in which the accused were travelling was tracked and was followed till Mundakkayam,” said Kollam City Police Commissioner M Hemalatha. “Since we have only initiated the investigation into the muder, it is too early to comment if it was a revenge act of Jim Santhosh’s murder,” the commissioner added.

When enquired why the muder occurred even after having information about it she said, “We have taken the necessary actions when the information was received but it still happened. And we are also investigating if there is any conspiracy involved in this.”