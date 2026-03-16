Art teacher gives Malayalam letters a calligraphy lift

KANNUR: Thankaraj V V, a resident of Kozhummal in Kannur district, has created more than 1,000 calligraphy designs in Malayalam, showcasing his passion for the art form. Along with producing a large number of works, he has also been actively experimenting with new designs and patterns in calligraphy, focusing on the Malayalam language.

Thankaraj, alias Thankaraj Kozhummal, works as a drawing teacher at Payyanur’s GHSS Vayakkara and his art background has helped him use his knowledge to create more innovative calligraphy works. A major turning point in Thankaraj’s artistic journey came in 2021 when he attended an art camp held in Thiruvananthapuram, organised by Vidyarangam Kala Sahithya Vedi.

During the camp, he met renowned calligraphy artist Narayana Bhattathiri, whose guidance inspired him to take calligraphy more seriously. And Thankaraj began making calligraphy an important part of his artistic career.

“I first learnt about the different tools and techniques used in calligraphy after I attended the camp and began experimenting with them to create unique designs,” Thankaraj said.

He shares his calligraphy work regularly on social media.

“Over time, my works started gaining attention. Some people even approached me to design magazine covers and for other creative works,” he said.