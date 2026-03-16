BJP eyes coastal votes for boost in Kerala assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seeking to build on the momentum gained after the Prime Minister’s participation in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Akhila Kerala Dheevara Sabha, the BJP is planning to promote the Narendra Modi government’s welfare schemes in coastal areas as it eyes support of the community in the elections.

Though no official campaign has been initiated, top leaders said the BJP will cite its development schemes to ensure maximum votes from Hindu communities in the state’s coastal belts.

The Dheevara Sabha has already demanded seats for the community members in the BJP, and it is being considered, said a party leader.

“They have not demanded any particular seat. The community has a strong presence in coastal areas of districts like Kollam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam, which will be taken into account during seat distribution,” a BJP official told TNIE.

“BJP estimates that there are at least 12 lakh central scheme beneficiaries in the state’s coastal regions. We will use this during our campaigns,” a BJP leader said. “However, we are unsure how other communities will support us. Though we have made inroads, the Latin Catholic community traditionally votes for Congress. Nothing can be predicted before the results in this context,” he said.

Meanwhile, sources in the NDA said more visits by national BJP leaders can be expected in the coming days.