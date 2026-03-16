Concerns over LPG shortage as Sabarimala opens for monthly pooja

PATHANAMTHITTA: With the five-day monthly pooja commencing at the Sabarimala temple, concerns have surfaced over the availability of LPG as the hill shrine prepares for the upcoming Sabarimala festival on March 22.

According to Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) officials, the situation is manageable for the time being as adequate LPG stock has been arranged for essential services, with the intervention of the district administration.

Additional stocks were allocated following directions from the district collector, while temple authorities have also initiated steps to regulate consumption within the shrine complex.

“A load of LPG cylinders was delivered at Pampa by Saturday noon. Apart from that, the preparation of offerings and food for the free meal distribution to devotees is being carried out using steamers,” said a TDB official.

Officials also pointed out that the Board’s LPG consumption is not very high, even as they acknowledged that cooking gas remains the primary fuel for the numerous eateries operating within the pilgrimage zone.