CPM plays it safe, retains key faces in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The CPM has adopted a cautious strategy in Ernakulam district this time, fielding a mix of familiar faces and organisational picks aimed at balancing winnability while accommodating party cadre.
The party has largely retained its sitting MLAs in the district — P Rajeeve in Kalamassery, K J Maxy in Kochi, P V Sreenijin in Kunnathunad and Antony John in Kothamangalam — signalling a preference for continuity in constituencies where it already has a foothold.
At the same time, the CPM has made a few tactical adjustments. Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan has been shifted to neighbouring Tripunithura, while AIDWA (All India Democratic Women’s Association) leader M B Shiny has been fielded from Vypeen.
The party has also fielded a second woman candidate in the district. AIDWA central committee member and CPM Ernakulam district secretariat member Pushpadas has been nominated from Thrikkakara.
Former Perumbavoor MLA Saju Paul has been nominated from Angamaly. The reshuffle also reflects a broader seat-sharing arrangement within the LDF.
According to CPM Ernakulam district committee member K S Arun Kumar, the front has decided to swap two constituencies in the district.
“The Ernakulam and Angamaly seats are being swapped. The CPM will give the Ernakulam seat to the Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD) and take Angamaly from them,” he said.
Among the more debated moves is the candidature of A M Ariff, former MP and MLA from neighbouring Alappuzha district, who has been fielded in Aluva. The constituency has largely remained a Congress stronghold, except during the 2006–11 period when CPM’s A M Yousaf won the seat.
Arun Kumar said Ariff’s candidature could make the contest competitive. “Ariff has a strong political profile and organisational experience. We believe he will be able to put up a tough fight in Aluva,” he said.
Political analyst K P Sethunath said the CPM’s list in Ernakulam was largely predictable and carried few surprises.
“Ernakulam is considered a citadel of the Congress and the UDF, and this is reflected in the LDF list. Retaining sitting MLAs appears to be a safe strategy. However, it remains to be seen whether they can overcome the anti-incumbency factor,” he said.
He added that one of the most closely watched contests would be in Kalamassery, where Industries Minister and CPM heavyweight P Rajeeve is seeking a second term.
“Retaining Kalamassery, which has traditionally leaned towards the Congress, will not be easy. But if Rajeeve manages to win a second term, it will be a significant boost for him,” Sethunath said.
Even as discussions around the candidate list continue, CPM nominees in Kalamassery, Vypeen and Kochi were quick off the blocks, launching roadshows and online campaigns soon after the party announced its list in Thiruvananthapuram.
Meanwhile, the CPI, another key LDF constituent, has been allotted two seats in the district and currently has no MLAs from Ernakulam. The party has fielded Kaipamangalam MLA E T Taison from Paravur, where he will take on Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.
CPI Ernakulam district secretary N Arun has been nominated from Muvattupuzha, a constituency the party had won in 2016.