CPM plays it safe, retains key faces in Ernakulam

KOCHI: The CPM has adopted a cautious strategy in Ernakulam district this time, fielding a mix of familiar faces and organisational picks aimed at balancing winnability while accommodating party cadre.

The party has largely retained its sitting MLAs in the district — P Rajeeve in Kalamassery, K J Maxy in Kochi, P V Sreenijin in Kunnathunad and Antony John in Kothamangalam — signalling a preference for continuity in constituencies where it already has a foothold.

At the same time, the CPM has made a few tactical adjustments. Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan has been shifted to neighbouring Tripunithura, while AIDWA (All India Democratic Women’s Association) leader M B Shiny has been fielded from Vypeen.

The party has also fielded a second woman candidate in the district. AIDWA central committee member and CPM Ernakulam district secretariat member Pushpadas has been nominated from Thrikkakara.

Former Perumbavoor MLA Saju Paul has been nominated from Angamaly. The reshuffle also reflects a broader seat-sharing arrangement within the LDF.

According to CPM Ernakulam district committee member K S Arun Kumar, the front has decided to swap two constituencies in the district.

“The Ernakulam and Angamaly seats are being swapped. The CPM will give the Ernakulam seat to the Indian Socialist Janata Dal (ISJD) and take Angamaly from them,” he said.