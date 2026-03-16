Ernakulam-Velankanni train service via Kollam to start from March 18

KOLLAM: With the commencement of the new train service between Ernakulam and Velankanni from March 18, the passengers from Kollam can now travel to Tamil Nadu via Punalur.

The train number 16363 Ernakulam Jn-Velankanni Weekly Express Special will start from Ernakulam Jn at 11.50 pm on Wednesdays and reach Velankanni at 5.30 pm on Thursdays.

In return, train number 16364 Velankanni-Ernakulam Jn Weekly Express will start from Velankanni at 07.45 pm on Thursdays and return to Ernakulam Jn at 11.55 pm on Fridays.

The train service, which runs via a new route, will have stoppages at Karunagapally, Sasthamkotta, Kollam Jn, Kundara, Kottarakara, Auvaneswarem, Punalur and Thenmala stations of Kollam district.

“The significance of this service is that the train would pass through a new route via Madurai, Tiruchirapalli and Thanjavur. This will become the only direct train service from south Kerala to Thanjavur. During the metre gauge era, there were two services available to Thanjavur via Punalur. However, after the broad gauge, there are no trains available. This new service is a great boon for those who want to visit Thanjavur and Kumbakonam,” said Dipu Ravi, secretary of Kollam-Sengottai Railway Passengers Association.