INTERVIEW | UDF aiming 100 seats, none for BJP this time: Senior Congress leader Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is confident that the UDF will return to power with 100 seats. In a chat with TNIE, Chennithala says the BJP’s growth in the state will hurt the CPM. Excerpts
UDF is going to face its most critical election. How do you assess its prospects?
The political situation is most favourable for the UDF. Kerala has lost precious ten years and the people are looking forward to a political change. We are hopeful of a pro-UDF outcome. This government failed to do anything for the people in the past five years.
On what basis should the people vote for you?
People can trust us for our alternative policies. We don’t say people should vote for us because of the wrongdoings of this government. We have a positive agenda to make Kerala one of the best places in the world. Currently, industries are not coming to the state. There are no employment opportunities either.
LDF has clarity on its chief ministerial candidate, while the UDF has four-five leaders keen to become the chief minister...
That’s the beauty of Congress. We follow a democratic approach where the party grooms a bunch of efficient leaders, while on the opposite side, even if there’s someone capable of growing, they are sidelined. We have three-four leaders from among whom the party can choose. On the other side, there’s just one leader who takes all decisions.
Does UDF have a CM candidate?
The party will decide the leader after the elections. It has always been like that.
Both V D Satheesan and you are in the fray. Is K C Venugopal another probable?
He hasn’t said so. Then, how can I say?
How does the Congress party perceive this?
Rahul Gandhi and the Congress president called all senior leaders together. He said the high command will take a decision after the elections and nobody should declare their own candidature.
The biggest difference between you and Satheesan lies in the approach. You are a leader of consensus while Satheesan takes to aggressive posturing...
When you are in politics, you have to carry everyone along. Congress has always been like that. When we hold a leadership position, everybody should be able to approach us to air their concerns. With my long experience in the party, I was automatically moulded as such.
You had a good stint as the Leader of Opposition. What could be the reason for the party to choose Satheesan over you this term?
Whether we occupy a position or not, we can always work for the party. We had two consecutive failures in 2016 and 2021. The leadership may have hence expressed interest (for leadership change). My grievance was that I should have been told earlier. I could have then ensured a smooth transition. Oommen Chandy himself had asked everyone. Nobody conveyed the decision to me.
Will the Leader of Opposition’s aggressive posturing against community leaders affect UDF’s chances?
Our possibilities won’t be affected. It’s true that he (Satheesan) takes a firm stand on some issues. But that doesn’t mean there’s opposition towards any section. We will take everyone along.
Have you ever advised Satheesan against whitewashing Jamaat-e-Islami?
Who has whitewashed Jamaat-e-Islami? Jamaat-e-Islami is not part of the alliance. When someone offers to vote for us, there’s no need to reject it. We have no reason to render a good certificate to them.
There were speculations that Jose K Mani would return to UDF...
Jose K Mani coming to the front would have been helpful. But even without them, we won the local body polls.
How many seats will UDF win?
We aim to win 100 seats. We have been working towards that.
And BJP?
Chances are low for the BJP to win any seat. They will get some votes from both fronts. I don’t think there’s a scenario prevailing that would help them get a seat.
Recently, there was a flow of leaders from Congress to BJP. What are the chances of Chennithala switching sides?
(Smiles). I have nothing to say.
Have they approached you?
Nobody approached me. I have lived as a Congressman and will die as one. I’m different. Don’t ask me such questions.
Who’s the prime enemy of Congress in Kerala – LDF or BJP?
Traditionally, we have always fought the CPM in Kerala. That will continue. Nationally, BJP is our enemy. In Kerala, BJP is not a force per se. Having said that, we have been viewing the BJP’s growth in Kerala seriously.
Will BJP’s growth in Kerala be at the expense of Congress or the CPM?
Not at our expense because some people have already gone to BJP. In the initial phase, a portion of our votes went to BJP. Now, it is mostly CPM votes that go to BJP. From the time they (CPM) realised that (BJP’s growth will hurt CPM), they have taken steps to appease the majority community. We will take steps to stop erosion in our vote base.
You said BJP’s growth will hurt CPM, while also alleging a CPM-BJP understanding. Isn’t that contradictory?
No, because they want a Congress-mukth Bharat.
The last time UDF lost, you had an unceremonious exit. If UDF loses, will the scenario repeat for Satheesan?
This time, we won’t be sitting in the opposition. We will govern.
(TNIE team: Cithara Paul, Anil S and K S Sreejith)