INTERVIEW | UDF aiming 100 seats, none for BJP this time: Senior Congress leader Chennithala

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala is confident that the UDF will return to power with 100 seats. In a chat with TNIE, Chennithala says the BJP’s growth in the state will hurt the CPM. Excerpts

UDF is going to face its most critical election. How do you assess its prospects?

The political situation is most favourable for the UDF. Kerala has lost precious ten years and the people are looking forward to a political change. We are hopeful of a pro-UDF outcome. This government failed to do anything for the people in the past five years.

On what basis should the people vote for you?

People can trust us for our alternative policies. We don’t say people should vote for us because of the wrongdoings of this government. We have a positive agenda to make Kerala one of the best places in the world. Currently, industries are not coming to the state. There are no employment opportunities either.

LDF has clarity on its chief ministerial candidate, while the UDF has four-five leaders keen to become the chief minister...

That’s the beauty of Congress. We follow a democratic approach where the party grooms a bunch of efficient leaders, while on the opposite side, even if there’s someone capable of growing, they are sidelined. We have three-four leaders from among whom the party can choose. On the other side, there’s just one leader who takes all decisions.