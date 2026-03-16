LDF seizes early advantage; UDF, NDA catching up in run up to Assembly polls

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Caught by surprise by the unprecedentedly short window for elections, all three political fronts in Kerala have switched into electoral mode.

With just 24 days left for the assembly elections, the ruling LDF hit the campaign trail, while the UDF and the NDA are geared to make up for lost time.

The biggest challenge now before the UDF and NDA is to finish seat-sharing and candidate finalisation within the short span of time before starting the campaign, as a further delay could affect winnability.

With the deadline to file nominations just a week away, LDF has more or less finished seat-sharing, except for Antony Raju’s Democratic Kerala Congress. Both CPM and CPI announced candidates immediately after poll declaration.

Keen to cash in on the early bird advantage, a fired-up LDF even launched campaigning. Though LDF faces internal bickerings and open revolt, it has been able to present a more or less united face.

Riding on the development and welfare initiatives of the government, the LDF has chosen to rely mostly on sitting ministers and legislators. Including independents, 56 sitting MLAs figure in the CPM list, while there are seven sitting MLAs among CPI candidates.