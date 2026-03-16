Operators welcome Kerala govt's decision to scrap colour mandate in tourist buses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Transport Authority’s decision to scrap the uniform white colour code for contract carriages has stirred debate among bus operators. While brightly painted buses are increasingly popular for school trips and favoured by some owners, others warn the move could reignite unhealthy competition.
The white colour mandate, introduced in 2022 as a safety measure, required operators to repaint their vehicles to secure a fitness certificate. Nearly 12,000 buses complied. However, many operators began registering under the All India Tourist Permit (AITP), which allowed them to bypass the state’s colour restrictions. This loophole created an uneven playing field, with AITP buses, often more colourful and equipped with flashy features, dominating the school trip market.
"The burden of compliance fell only on those registered with the state, while AITP buses and even KSRTC tourist buses used bright colours. It became discriminatory," said Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA) President Binu John. He welcomed the removal of the colour code, arguing it restores fairness.
While most contract carriages cater to budget tours, a segment of operators compete aggressively for student trips, offering buses fitted with blaring sound systems, rotating LED lights, and extensive modifications costing Rs 20–25 lakh. Even repainting alone costs Rs 1–2 lakh. Some buses reportedly install full-range speakers in unconventional places, such as the front grille, displacing headlights to amplify external sound. Experts warn such practices can impair drivers’ hearing and distract other road users.
The CCOA maintains that only about 10% of operators engage in such unsafe modifications. The association also dismissed speculation that the government’s decision was politically motivated. “If it were an election stunt, the unnecessary tax burden imposed in the last budget would have been removed. That hasn’t happened,” Binu clarified.