Operators welcome Kerala govt's decision to scrap colour mandate in tourist buses

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The State Transport Authority’s decision to scrap the uniform white colour code for contract carriages has stirred debate among bus operators. While brightly painted buses are increasingly popular for school trips and favoured by some owners, others warn the move could reignite unhealthy competition.

The white colour mandate, introduced in 2022 as a safety measure, required operators to repaint their vehicles to secure a fitness certificate. Nearly 12,000 buses complied. However, many operators began registering under the All India Tourist Permit (AITP), which allowed them to bypass the state’s colour restrictions. This loophole created an uneven playing field, with AITP buses, often more colourful and equipped with flashy features, dominating the school trip market.

"The burden of compliance fell only on those registered with the state, while AITP buses and even KSRTC tourist buses used bright colours. It became discriminatory," said Contract Carriage Operators Association (CCOA) President Binu John. He welcomed the removal of the colour code, arguing it restores fairness.