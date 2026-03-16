People will end LDF misrule, says Kerala LoP Satheesan

KOCHI: Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan on Sunday said the people of Kerala were eagerly awaiting the assembly elections to bring an end to what he described as the “misrule” of the LDF government.

Speaking to reporters in North Paravur after the announcement of the poll schedule, Satheesan said the United Democratic Front (UDF) was united and approaching the election with confidence. He said the front would announce its list of candidates within 24 hours.

“The era of seat distribution based on factional interests within parties has ended. Candidates have been selected after consultations among leaders, taking into account their chances of victory,” Satheesan said.

Expressing confidence in the UDF’s prospects, he said the front would return to power in Kerala with more than 100 seats in the assembly. Satheesan pointed to the UDF’s performance in recent by-elections as an indication of the shifting political mood in the state.

In Thrikkakara, he said, the victory margin increased from around 12,000 votes to 25,000, while in Puthuppally it rose from about 9,000 to 37,000 votes. In Palakkad, the margin went up from 4,000 votes to 18,000 votes.

He also claimed that the UDF had improved its performance in the Lok Sabha elections and that the front registered its biggest victory in three decades in the recent local body polls.“The UDF has effectively exposed the failures of the government before the people, and their response will be reflected in the election results,” he said.

Alleging that the government had made several backdoor appointments without following reservation norms, Satheesan said a UDF government would review and cancel such appointments.