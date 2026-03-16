Quick off mark, CPM announces 81 names; independent candidates to be announced soon

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minutes after the Central Election Commission announced the poll schedule, the CPM released a list of 81 candidates for the upcoming assembly election. Led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the list includes 75 party members and six independents.

The party is contesting 86 seats. Names of candidates in five constituencies—where CPM will field independents—will be announced within days, state secretary M V Govindan said while releasing the list.

Pinarayi Vijayan is the only politburo member in the fray. At 81, he is the oldest candidate, while K M Sachin Dev, 33, is the youngest.

The list retains 56 sitting MLAs. Nine legislators—including Govindan, A N Shamseer, M Mukesh, M Rajagopal, K D Presenan and Murali Perunelli—have been dropped. Former MLA Kanathil Jameela passed away in November 2025.

Four central committee members — K K Shailaja, T P Ramakrishnan, K N Balagopal and P Rajeeve — and four state secretariat members — Saji Cherian, V N Vasavan, K K Jayachandran and P A Mohamed Riyas — are among the candidates.

The CPM list includes 10 women candidates, three of them new faces — P K Shyamala, wife of M V Govindan, M B Shaini and Pushpadas. Apart from Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 ministers are also in the fray.

Former India football captain U Sharaf Ali has been fielded as an independent from Nilambur. The party has nominated former Aroor MLA A M Arif from Aluva, while former Perumbavoor MLA Saju Paul will contest from Angamaly.