The little Kottayam in the deep and lush forests of Karnataka

MALAPPURAM: The migration of people from Kottayam to the highlands for farming is a well-known chapter in the state’s history. Over the decades, thousands moved in search of cultivable land, transforming forested hills into plantations. Not so widely known though is a migration story that stretches beyond Kerala’s borders — and has quietly taken root deep inside the forests of Karnataka.
This has given rise to a community of 50 Malayali families that live together on a 1,000-acre settlement in the middle of a reserve forest. Mundari village, located about 50km from the Kannur-Karnataka border and nearly 8km inside the reserve forest in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, has evolved into a small Malayali enclave away from home.
Despite its remote location, Mundari is a well-established settlement with houses and farmlands owned by the migrant families. Historical accounts say the land was originally granted by the king of Mysore to an unidentified man locally known as “judge” before Independence. At the time, it functioned as a forest coupe area where timber was harvested. The property was later purchased by Sunny, a native of Kottayam, who divided the land into smaller plots and sold them to migrant farmers.
Today, every resident traces their roots to Kottayam. Coffee cultivation has become the backbone of their livelihood.
“I came to Mundari in 1987 when I was just 18. Even then, there were many Malayali families already settled here,” recalls Manayirikkal Shaju, a resident. “The area was overrun by wild animals in those days. Initially, we cultivated areca nut and betel leaf. But an unidentified pest destroyed the crops. That’s when we shifted to growing coffee. The climate here suits coffee very well, and we get a good yield every year.”
Over the years, changing priorities have led to subtle shifts in the settlers’ lives. “In the early years, our focus was survival. Living inside the forest was not a concern then,” Shaju says. “But now we have to think about our children’s future. That is why many families have moved to nearby towns for schooling. Even so, they travel to the plantations every day by jeep through the forest paths.”
Surrounded by lush greenery and streams, Mundari is rich in scenic beauty and has the potential to attract tourists. However, entry to the area is restricted by Karnataka forest authorities. Only residents, their relatives, and plantation workers are allowed access.
Basic infrastructure remains limited. Most houses still lack a proper electricity connection, forcing families to rely on solar power and generators.
Yet, for the settlers, Mundari offers something that crowded towns cannot. In this quiet corner, life flows at a slower pace. Evenings often end by nearby streams, where families fish and share meals, embracing a life far removed from the rush of towns they once left behind.