The little Kottayam in the deep and lush forests of Karnataka

MALAPPURAM: The migration of people from Kottayam to the highlands for farming is a well-known chapter in the state’s history. Over the decades, thousands moved in search of cultivable land, transforming forested hills into plantations. Not so widely known though is a migration story that stretches beyond Kerala’s borders — and has quietly taken root deep inside the forests of Karnataka.

This has given rise to a community of 50 Malayali families that live together on a 1,000-acre settlement in the middle of a reserve forest. Mundari village, located about 50km from the Kannur-Karnataka border and nearly 8km inside the reserve forest in Karnataka’s Kodagu district, has evolved into a small Malayali enclave away from home.

Despite its remote location, Mundari is a well-established settlement with houses and farmlands owned by the migrant families. Historical accounts say the land was originally granted by the king of Mysore to an unidentified man locally known as “judge” before Independence. At the time, it functioned as a forest coupe area where timber was harvested. The property was later purchased by Sunny, a native of Kottayam, who divided the land into smaller plots and sold them to migrant farmers.

Today, every resident traces their roots to Kottayam. Coffee cultivation has become the backbone of their livelihood.