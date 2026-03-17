As political engagement concerns mount, Catholic Church pressures UDF for representation

KOTTAYAM: As the state is in the throes of an election season, marked by local body and assembly elections in quick succession, the Christian community, especially the Syro-Malabar Church, appears to be increasingly insecure than ever. The state’s increasingly polarised political landscape, influenced by the growing presence of BJP, have placed the Christian political engagement at a crossroads.

Having lost the connect with the corridors of power following the passing of prominent Christian leaders like Oommen Chandy and K M Mani, the community appears to be seeking a direct involvement in UDF politics. As Congress and UDF scramble to finalise candidates for assembly elections, the Church is closely monitoring developments, eager to see if their demands are met.

Highly dissatisfied with the kind of consideration it received from successive LDF governments, the Church badly wishes for a change of guard this time.

The Church, which wants the UDF to return, is therefore making a move to ensure its clear representation this time. Following an unsuccessful attempt to bolster its influence within the UDF by bringing back the Kerala Congress (M) into the coalition, the Church has applied significant pressure on the Congress during the candidate selection process. According to sources in the Church, the dioceses of Thamarassery, Kothamangalam, Changanassery, and Ernakulam have already communicated their candidate preferences to the Congress leadership.