Cambodia cyber gangs target Kerala youth luring big money

KOCHI: Cambodia-based cyber crime syndicates are increasingly targeting talented but jobless youngsters from Kerala, recruiting them for fraudulent operations with the help of Keralites already working in the syndicate and luring them with promises of huge earnings.

The trend came to light after the cyber wing of Kochi city police recently arrested a Keralite who had arrived from Cambodia and allegedly attempted to recruit youngsters.

Investigators are now examining whether the suspect had earlier sent youths from the state to these cyber crime centres. Police sources said the arrest points to an organised attempt by overseas gangs to establish recruitment links in Kerala. Last month, Kochi police arrested three Keralites for allegedly cheating a young doctor in the city through a matrimonial site.

The investigation revealed that the fraud was linked to cyber gangs operating from Cambodia that target victims through fake profiles, online investment schemes, and other scams.

“They target educated but unemployed youngsters and promise them huge money if they agree to work with the syndicate for two or three years. Many are lured by the prospect of quick earnings and agree to join the cyber fraud operations,” an intelligence officer monitoring the operations said.

According to officials, recruits are often assigned targets to cheat victims through scams such as digital arrest frauds, fake investment platforms and other digital financial traps. Those who fail to meet targets or attempt to leave the network are reportedly threatened and intimidated.

Police have also found that cyber gangs frequently use bank accounts provided by local youngsters to route money obtained through scams. In one recent case, Kochi police arrested a youth in his 20s who had rented out his bank account for a small payment.