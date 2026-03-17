CPM keeps former TDB President Padmakumar away from party work

PATHANAMTHITTA: The CPM has decided to keep senior leader and former Travancore Devaswom Board president A Padmakumar away from party activities for the time being, with further action to be decided only after the chargesheet against him is filed in the Sabarimala gold missing case.

Speaking to reporters after attending the CPM district committee meeting on Monday, state secretariat member Thomas Isaac said Padmakumar had submitted an explanation addressing the allegations against him.

“He has given explanation to all the questions raised. The party committee will scrutinise his reply,” Isaac said. He clarified that Padmakumar has not been suspended from the party. However, he has been kept away from party responsibilities as part of a disciplinary measure until further developments in the case. Isaac said the party had sought an explanation from Padmakumar based on media reports regarding the case. A final decision on organisational action will be taken only after the chargesheet is filed.

“Once the chargesheet is filed, the party will examine the rights and wrongs. If any wrongdoing is found on his part, the matter will be discussed and appropriate action will be taken,” he said.

Padmakumar has reportedly kept away from the Aranmula election committee already, and he will continue to remain away from party work until the chargesheet is filed. Padmakumar is the 11th accused in the case related to the missing of gold from the dwarapalaka idols and the eighth accused in the case related to gold lost from the doorframe of Sabarimala sreekovil.