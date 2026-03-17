CPM suffers blow in home ground Kannur as district secretariat member quits party, decides to go independent

KANNUR: Dealing a body blow to the CPM in the home ground of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state secretary M V Govindan, district secretariat member T K Govindan left the party and decided to contest as an independent from Kannur’s Taliparamba constituency.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, Govindan said his candidature is a protest against the ‘nepotism’ in allocating the seat to P K Shyamala, M V Govindan’s wife. “Govindan was MLA three times and wanted to pass the baton to his wife,” he said.

T K Govindan said Shyamala’s name was opposed in all the party forums. “Yet she became the candidate,” he said. Her candidature violated party morality and even organisational principles, he said. If the party wanted to field a woman candidate, N Sukanya could have been a better choice as suggested by the district committee, he said.

Govindan also accused Shyamala of denying sanction to an entrepreneur when she was the chairperson of Anthur municipality.

“P Jayarajan was the district secretary at that time, who wanted action against Shyamala. So, Jayarajan was sidelined,” he said, adding that there were irregularities in the conduct of the Happiness Festival in Taliparamba when M V Govindan was the MLA.