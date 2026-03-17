Kerala governor Arlekar honours cricketer Sanju Samson

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar honoured cricketer Sanju Samson, following India's T20 World Cup triumph, at the Lok Bhavan on Monday.

The Governor received Sanju by draping a shawl over him and presented him with a "kasavu mundu", an idol of Lord Padmanabhaswamy, and the autobiography of Sachin Tendulkar, Playing It My Way.

The Governor said that the nation, especially Kerala, is proud of Sanju Samson’s achievements, adding that the cricketer is an inspiration to the youth.

He said Sanju has raised Kerala’s name in world cricket through his talent and hard work and praised his courage in facing challenges, calling it a great example for the younger generation. The Governor also expressed confidence that Sanju would achieve greater milestones in Indian cricket in the coming years.

Arlekar said he had come with his family to watch the match against New Zealand at Karyavattom, adding that his wife Anagha, a former president of the Goa Women’s Cricket Association, is a great admirer of Sanju.

Sanju Samson said the honour he received at Lok Bhavan is a great recognition and attributed it to God’s grace.

Kerala cricketer Febin was also present along with him.