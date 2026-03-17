Kerala HC allows woman to preserve gametes of brain-dead husband

KOCHI: Kerala High Court has granted permission to extract and cryopreserve the gametes of a man declared brain-dead, following a petition filed by his wife seeking to preserve the possibility of having a biological child in the future.

The wife submitted that the doctors treating her husband have informed her that he is suffering from extensive cerebral venous thrombosis following chickenpox two weeks earlier, which has now resulted in brain death, and he is currently being kept alive on ventilator support.

She has expressed her desire to extract and cryopreserve her husband’s gametes for future use in Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) procedures. However, her husband is unable to grant consent for the same, as contemplated under Section 22 of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Act, due to his present medical condition.

According to her, there is no possibility of obtaining written informed consent from him, and if the matter is delayed any further, irreparable hardship may be caused in view of his health condition and the impending chance of paternity. Her counsel informed that the private hospital in Kozhikode is having licence under the ART (Regulation) Act for extracting and preserving gametes.

While granting permission to extract and cryopreserve the gametes, Justice M B Snehalatha made it clear that no further procedure under the ART (Regulation) Act shall be carried out without the permission of the court.