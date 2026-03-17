Kerala HC denies relief to Antony Raju, bars him from contesting Assembly polls

He was subsequently disqualified as an MLA under the Representation of the People Act following his conviction in the case. Although he filed an appeal before the Sessions Court and secured admission of his plea, no stay was granted, prompting him to approach the High Court seeking a stay of the conviction to enable him to contest in the upcoming Assembly elections.

However, Justice C. Jayachandran dismissed the plea.

Opposing Raju’s plea, the government argued that a stay of conviction is not the rule but an exception, to be granted only in rare and exceptional circumstances.

The mere intention or desire of the petitioner to contest an election cannot be treated as an exceptional circumstance warranting suspension of the conviction.

"Contesting an election is only a political choice," the government added.

According to the government, Antony Raju failed to demonstrate any irreversible or exceptional consequence that would arise if the conviction is not suspended during the pendency of the appeal.

The conviction in the present case was recorded by the trial court after a full-fledged trial and proper appreciation of the evidence.