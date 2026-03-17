KSRTC bus ads highlighting LDF govt's achievements trigger code violation debate

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Advertisements on KSRTC buses and radio, highlighting the LDF government’s achievements, became a key point of discussion in a meeting convened by Chief Electoral Officer (CEO)-Kerala Rathan U Kelkar with representatives of political parties ahead of the elections.

While Opposition parties such as Congress said it amounted to a violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the CPM countered it. Congress leaders Mariapuram Sreekumar and M K Rahman raised the issue at the meeting and demanded that the poll panel look into it to ensure “a level playing field” for all parties.

CPM’s A A Rahim argued that the state government advertisements on KSRTC buses were not part of campaign as it did not use any election symbols. He drew a parallel between KSRTC advertisements and the advertisements by the Union government in trains. “If there is an issue regarding ads in KSRTC buses, then it also applies to ads in trains that ply in Kerala. Will the poll panel be able to address that as well?,” Rahim asked

Kelkar said the the matter will be looked into as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission on MCC implementation.

On the security front, he said 30 companies (roughly 3,000 personnel) of central armed police force have arrived in the state and were engaged in area domination exercises in sensitive areas.