Major fire at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College's surgical ICU, none injured

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A major fire broke out near the multi-specialty block of the Government Medical College Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday morning, triggering panic among patients and bystanders.



The blaze was reported near the surgical ICU, prompting the immediate evacuation of patients and others from the affected area. Two nursing staff reportedly suffered suffocation during the incident.

Upon information, fire and safety personnel rushed to the scene and managed to bring the fire under control swiftly. Preliminary indications suggest that a short circuit in a ventilator may have caused the fire.

According to officials, equipment in the area, including the oxygen supply line, was shut down as a precaution. However, alternative arrangements were made to ensure that patient care continued without major disruption.

Mayor VV Rajesh reached the spot said that the situation was brought under control due to the timely intervention of the staff.



The multi-specialty block, located behind the casualty wing, is a separate building within the hospital complex.