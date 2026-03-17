Transgender activist AAP pick for Sultan Bathery

KALPETTA: For decades, electoral politics in Wayanad’s tribal constituencies has been dominated by familiar political faces. This election, however, brings a different story, as N V Prakruthi, a transgender tribal activist and schoolteacher, begins her campaign in Sultan Bathery as the Aam Aadmi Party candidate. Prakruthi, known locally as a poet, educator and community activist, belongs to the Paniya tribe, one of the largest yet historically underrepresented indigenous groups in Wayanad.

“I am entering electoral politics not just as a candidate, but as a voice for people who have remained unheard for generations,” Prakruthi said.

Prakruthi grew up in Theravayal Unnathi in the Naikkatti region of Noolpuzha panchayat, where tribal families continue to grapple with issues of poverty and limited access to basic services.

Her candidature is being viewed by many as an attempt to broaden the political discourse in the tribal belt of Wayanad.

Wayanad district has three assembly constituencies, two of which — Mananthavady and Sultan Bathery — are reserved for ST candidates. They are home to several indigenous communities.

Prakruthi holds a degree in History from Government Arts College Thripunithura and a Diploma in Elementary Education. She works as a teacher at Government LP School in Chettiyalathur in Wayanad. She has also has been active in cultural and social initiatives.