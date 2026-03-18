Aymanam’s ‘small things’ ride big waves of fame in Kerala

KOTTAYAM: From the pages of Arundhati Roy’s ‘The God of Small Things’ to the fast-moving world of Instagram reels, Aymanam, a sleepy village in Kottayam, has made its way back into the public imagination. A video featuring the confident students of Olassa Government LP School has gone viral, earning praise for the institution and offering a glimpse of the strength of Kerala’s public education system.
The video, featuring students of the Malayalam medium school speaking with confidence in English, about the school and the high-quality education it offers, has garnered widespread attention, just days after being uploaded on the school’s Instagram page.
Although the video was initially intended to attract local parents and children, it has resonated far beyond the region, drawing interest from across the state, and beyond.
“Instead of the traditional door-to-door canvassing for enrolment, we opted to leverage digital platforms to reach a broader audience. We never anticipated the video would go viral and receive such an overwhelming response. We are delighted that the world has recognised the calibre of our students and the quality of education we provide,” said Jasmi Thomas, headmistress.
The video uploaded last week has already recorded more than two lakh views. The school currently has 72 students, including 16 children in the kindergarten section. At a time when many parents prioritise CBSE schools, the Olassa school stands out by delivering quality education that rivals its CBSE counterparts.
“Despite having only four teachers, including the headmistress, our staff members are well-trained to educate the children. We foster a nurturing environment where students feel comfortable and engaged. Our students are proficient in both English and Malayalam, comparable to their peers in CBSE schools. That’s why our school continues to do well despite there being several CBSE and aided schools in the vicinity,” Jasmi added.
The video was shot and edited under the aegis of school teacher Vaishnavi A. “Our headmistress proposed the idea, and the children offered overwhelming support. Through this video, we aimed to demonstrate that government schools are performing well and as competitive as CBSE or aided schools in providing quality education. That’s why we encouraged the children themselves to showcase their confidence and abilities in the video,” said Vaishnavi.
“The children also contributed to the planning and videography. We have received a lot of appreciation from various parts of the world since uploading the video,” she said. Interestingly, people from various parts of the state, who watched the video, expressed their wish to join the school through their comments.
In an attempt to take advantage of social media to improve outreach, teachers have opened accounts on various social media platforms, including Instagram.
The school boasts a 124-year history and a distinguished alumni network, featuring several eminent individuals, including actor Vijayaraghavan.
The school is now functioning in a tile-roofed old building, but Jasmi said the government has given approval for the construction of the new building. The government has earmarked `1.5 crore for the new building.