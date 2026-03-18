Congress MPs K Sudhakaran, Adoor Prakash likely to enter Kerala Assembly poll fray

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leaders K Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash are reportedly preparing to contest the upcoming Assembly elections, with both initiating steps to secure mandatory no-objection certificates (NOCs).

According to reports, Sudhakaran has sought a liability clearance certificate from Kerala House in Delhi as part of the process for filing his nomination. He has cleared pending dues at Kerala House and is in the process of settling outstanding payments with the CPWD in Delhi. The NOC will be issued only after all dues are fully cleared.

Sudhakaran is learnt to be firm on contesting from Kannur.

Meanwhile, Adoor Prakash is also gearing up to enter the fray from Konni. He has cleared his pending dues at Kerala House and has approached the state protocol officer seeking a liability clearance certificate from the state government.

Sources close to him indicated that there is unlikely to be any surprise in Konni, and that Adoor Prakash is set to contest.

Reports also suggest that the party high command may grant permission to both leaders to contest the Assembly elections. This comes amid indications that both Sudhakaran and Adoor Prakash are keen on entering the electoral battle.

Earlier, the state leadership had recommended to the high command that sitting MPs should not be fielded in the Assembly elections.