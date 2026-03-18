Express Dialogues | ‘Left will secure a third term’: T M Thomas Isaac

CPM central committee member T M Thomas Isaac is confident of the LDF getting a third successive term in Kerala. Sharing his pre-poll thoughts with TNIE, the former finance minister says the BJP, which once grew at UDF’s expense, has started encroaching into the Left base too. Excerpts

What are the chances of LDF scripting history with a third consecutive term?

Continuity in office is crucial—not just for the Left in Kerala, but for the national Left movement. Our biggest strength is a decade of governance focused on development and welfare. There is no anti-incumbency; we’ve delivered, and now we must complete what we started. Our campaign is built on this record. Major infrastructure projects were executed through extra-budgetary resources.

The opposition, meanwhile, lacks a clear strategy—having rejected this model, they must either halt investments or scale back welfare. If we communicate this effectively, the LDF stands to gain significantly. Every Left MLA represents this development push. By our assessment, the Left is set to secure a third term.

Congress has come out with a five-point guarantee...

The reason why governments provide money to women and girls in north India and other states is because of their lower education status. What is the point of implementing such a scheme in Kerala? Without delving into the peculiar situation of Kerala, Congress is announcing schemes that were implemented in other parts of the country.

Many Left leaders have repeatedly made anti-Muslim remarks, because of which UDF hopes for a Muslim vote consolidation favouring them...

At no point in Kerala’s history has the Left taken an anti-Muslim stand. Even nationally, its policy framework places strong emphasis on protecting minority rights.