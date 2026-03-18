From bridges to IT hubs, LDF bets on development for re-election

KOCHI: For Sudheer, a recently retired employee of BPCL Kochi refinery, the newly opened bridge to Perumbalam island is more than infrastructure—it is time saved. For decades, his daily commute depended on ferry schedules. Missing the early morning boat meant reaching the office late. “I had to take a boat as early as 6.30am just to punch in on time,” he recalls.

That routine has ended with the commissioning of the Perumbalam bridge, which now connects the island’s nearly 10,000 residents to the mainland by road. The change has been immediate—land prices have risen, visitors have increased, and local products such as kudampuli (Malabar tamarind) are finding new markets.

For many, such projects symbolise the transformation Kerala has witnessed over the past decade under Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the LDF government.

A similar shift is visible in Kochi’s IT corridor. When IBM set up its Software Labs facility at Infopark in 2022, it marked one of the biggest technology investments in the state in recent years. Within a short span, the Kochi unit grew to nearly 3,000 employees. For young professionals, this has been a game-changer. Product companies like IBM Labs offer starting salaries of around Rs 10 lakh per annum—significantly higher than those of typical IT services firms.

“Youngsters now have the option of getting placed near their homes in Kerala,” says Manu Joseph, placement officer at Rajagiri School of Engineering & Technology, which saw nine of its female students joining IBM Software Labs in the 2025 placement season.

These examples form the backbone of LDF’s development narrative as Kerala heads towards another assembly polls.

Writer and columnist Rammohan Paliyath believes the scale of development is historically significant. “After Sir C P Ramaswamy Iyer, it is under Pinarayi Vijayan’s tenure that Kerala has seen such visible progress,” he says.