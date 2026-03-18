Return of the ‘independent’ strategy, this time in CPM strongholds

KOCHI: In a role reversal of Kerala’s well-tested electoral playbook, the Congress-led UDF is now weighing an “independent experiment” inside traditional Left strongholds by fielding leaders who have parted ways with the CPM or the LDF.

For decades, the LDF refined this strategy to breach UDF bastions, particularly in Malappuram and parts of central Kerala, by backing leaders with Congress or UDF lineage as independents. Now, with factional churn within the Left and localised discontent in select “red fortress” segments, the UDF appears keen to deploy the same tactic in reverse.

In a significant move, the UDF has decided to extend support to a set of dissident CPM leaders, marking a sharp inversion of the Left’s long-standing “independent experiment”. The front is backing expelled CPM Kannur district committee member V Kunhikrishnan, former senior CPM leader T K Govindan, and veteran leader G Sudhakaran, who recently snapped his six-decade-long association with the party.

All three are contesting as independent candidates in Payyannur, Taliparamba and Ambalappuzha, respectively. Another instance was UDF’s decision to extend support to P K Sasi, who chose to contest from the Ottappalam constituency as an independent candidate. The CPM had expelled the dissident leader and former MLA from the party after he participated in a meeting of dissidents in Palakkad.