Tharoor, CM Pinarayi top Kerala politicians in social media reach

KOCHI: Across the world, leaders’ virtual presence and exhaustive campaigns through social media platforms have become an important element of electioneering in the digital era. In Kerala, this has been a visible shift since the assembly elections of 2021.

The bigwigs’ social media presence goes beyond mere engagement with the people. Rather, it opens up wider horizons like personal branding and extensive visibility. To reach out to a growing generation of tech-savvy voters who often consume information solely based on social media engagement, this move is highly inevitable.

With political parties having launched vigorous campaigns as the assembly elections are just 22 days away, the TNIE takes a look at the social media presence of Kerala politicians, based on their follower counts.

Among leading politicians, MP and Congressman Shashi Tharoor has always had the strongest social media presence in the state. His long-standing engagement and pan-Indian reach have earned him millions of followers across all popular social media platforms. He tops the list on X and Instagram with 8 million and 2.1 million followers, respectively.