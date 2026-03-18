Three MBBS students killed in tragic accident in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE: A fatal road accident in the early hours of Wednesday claimed the lives of three MBBS students at Kuruvangad in Koyilandy. The accident occurred after the electric scooter they were travelling on crashed into a roadside electric post.

The deceased have been identified as Nandakishore, a native of Kollam, Abhiyan from Kayamkulam, and Abhinav from Palakkad. All three were students of Malabar Medical College.

According to preliminary reports, the accident occurred around 2:30 a.m. when the electric scooter carrying the students reportedly went out of control and rammed into a nearby post. Following the impact, the vehicle is believed to have overturned into a roadside canal.

Passersby and other motorists who noticed the incident rushed the victims to a nearby taluk hospital. However, despite their efforts, doctors were unable to save them. It is reported that all three students died on the spot due to the severity of the crash.

The bodies were later shifted from the taluk hospital to Kozhikode Medical College for further procedures.

Police have initiated an investigation into the incident. Officials are examining CCTV footage from the surrounding area to determine the exact cause of the accident. Statements from friends and possible witnesses are also being recorded as part of the ongoing inquiry.