VS’ ex-aide joins Congress, to contest from Malampuzha

PALAKKAD: In a significant political shift, A Suresh, former personal assistant to former CM V S Achuthanandan, joined the Congress on Tuesday. He formally took party membership from Palakkad DCC president A Thankappan. He is set to contest from Malampuzha constituency as a Congress candidate on party symbol.

Suresh told reporters that the decision to join the Congress was entirely his own. He made it clear that the party leadership had not approached or persuaded him. “I have been thinking for a while whether I should continue to show loyalty to the CPM. However, the party sidelined me. That is what led me to accept the UDF candidature,” he said.

Suresh had initially indicated that he would contest as an independent candidate. However, as news of his possible candidature in Malampuzha with Congress backing emerged, several party leaders and grassroots workers conveyed their concerns to the state leadership, making it clear that they preferred a candidate contesting on the Congress symbol.

This internal feedback is understood to have influenced the shift, leading to Suresh deciding to formally join the party and contest as its official candidate.