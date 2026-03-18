Wayanad rehab township draws visitors in droves

KALPETTA: The newly inaugurated model township at Elstone Estate in Kalpetta has emerged as an unexpected landmark for travellers, drawing crowds reminiscent of the influx seen at the landslide-ravaged terrains of Chooralmala and Mundakkai.

Over the recent weekend, the rehabilitation site was transformed into a bustling hub as buses and private vehicles from various districts and neighbouring states arrived with people eager to witness the state’s massive resettlement effort.

This surge in interest has positioned the township as a primary stop on the regional travel circuit, effectively shifting the focus of ‘disaster tourism’ from the site of the tragedy to the site of recovery.

The place has even attracted international visitors, like James and Bernard, two travellers from Scotland who redirected their Wayanad tour specifically to visit the site. After hearing of the disaster and the subsequent reconstruction, they decided to visit the township on Sunday, eventually comparing the aesthetic and layout of the development to European landscapes.

This high-profile attention has further fuelled public curiosity, with hundreds of domestic visitors arriving daily to take a close look at the architecture and planning of the 410-house project.

Kalpetta municipal chairperson Vishwanathan P noted the scale of public interest, explaining that the influx includes people from across the state. “People come in many buses from different parts of Wayanad district as well as from other districts and neighbouring states to see the model township houses.