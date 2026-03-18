Women, youth take centre stage in IUML lineup in Kerala

MALAPPURAM: In a significant policy shift, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has, for the first time, fielded two women candidates in a Kerala assembly election, signalling a calibrated attempt to reshape its public image.

Party national assistant secretary Jayanthi Rajan will contest from Koothuparamba and Youth League leader Fathima Thahiliya from Perambra. Announcing 25 candidates, out of the total 27 seats allotted to the party, state president Panakkad Syed

Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal confirmed that Koduvally MLA M K Muneer will not be in the fray this time.

In a major reshuffle, Muslim League national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty will shift to Malappuram, while K M

Shaji has been fielded in Vengara constituency as his replacement.

‘Candidates for Chelakkara, Punalur in 2 days’

Shaji’s candidature comes after the party dropped earlier considerations to field him in Kasaragod or Koduvally following strong resistance from local units.

Signalling a tilt towards younger leadership, the party has given prominence to Youth League figures, with P K Firoz fielded in Koduvally and Faizal Babu in Kozhikode South. MSF state president P K Navas will take on LDF candidate V Abdurahiman in Tanur.

In a broader generational shift, four other sitting MLAs have been dropped, including U A Latheef (Manjeri), K P A Majeed (Thirurangadi), Hameed Master (Vallikunnu), and N A Nellikunnu (Kasaragod).