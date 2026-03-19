70 per cent Kerala MLAs face criminal cases, richest MLA has over Rs 34 crore in assets: ADR

About 70 per cent of sitting MLAs in Kerala have declared criminal cases against themselves, while more than half are crorepatis, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and Kerala Election Watch.

The report analysed affidavits of 132 MLAs and found that 92 of them face pending criminal cases. Of these, 33 legislators (25%) have serious charges, including offences such as murder and attempt to murder. Two MLAs have declared cases under Section 302 (murder), while three face charges under Section 307 (attempt to murder). Three MLAs have also reported cases related to crimes against women, including one involving rape.