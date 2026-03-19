BJP releases second list of candidates for Kerala Assembly polls; Kummanam, B Gopalakrishnan among contestants

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP has released its second list of candidates, taking to 86 the total number of party contestants in the upcoming assembly election.

The second list includes former Governor and BJP national executive member Kummanam Rajasekharan who will contest from Aranmula. CC Mukundan, former CPI MLA, who joined the BJP recently, is the saffron party’s candidate in Nattika.

BJP state vice president B Gopalakrishnan, who reportedly expressed dissatisfaction after he was sidelined for the Kodungallur seat, has been fielded from Guruvayoor.

Reality show star Robin Radhakrishnan will be fielded in Kundra. BJP Kasaragod district president Ashwini ML, who had reportedly expressed disagreement over former state president K Surendran’s candidature from Manjeshwar, will be the candidate from Kasaragod seat.