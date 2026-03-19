‘Charity Mafia’ tag still haunts Firoz Kunnamparambil years after poll loss

MALAPPURAM: As political parties grapple with intense internal competition for tickets ahead of elections, the scramble for candidacy often masks a harsher reality.

Entering the electoral fray can, at times, prove costly and even life-altering for some individuals. The 2021 Kerala Assembly election offers a telling example in Firoz Kunnamparambil, whose name resonated widely across the state for both positive and negative reasons.

Known for his controversial charity initiatives, Firoz was fielded by the Congress as a surprise candidate in Thavanur to take on incumbent MLA K T Jaleel. He put up a strong fight, reducing the victory margin to just 3,066 votes. However, the electoral battle came at a significant personal cost.

In the aftermath, Firoz’s reputation suffered, particularly within Left-leaning cyber spaces, where he was branded the “Charity Mafia King.” Following the return of the LDF to power, he also faced a series of legal challenges.

Five years later, Firoz told TNIE that contesting the assembly election remains the biggest regret of his life. The fallout extended beyond politics. His charity activities declined sharply, and he found himself increasingly isolated, with political leaders across party lines keeping a distance, even from what he describes as humanitarian initiatives.

“Before the 2021 election, my charity foundation used to build townships for the poor, apart from providing medical assistance. Many people trusted me and approached me for help. I would support them by sharing videos, along with beneficiaries’ bank account details. Often, they received more money than required and would return the excess, which I used for other charitable activities. I had strong public support. However, the 2021 election changed my life,” he said.