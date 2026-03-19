Confusion clouds 'vote from home’ rollout in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ever since the assembly election dates were announced, 87-year-old K M Philip, a voter in the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, has been asking the same question at home, almost like a refrain: How does one cast a vote without stepping out?

Having only recently learnt about the ‘vote from home’ facility for citizens aged 85 and above, and for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), the octogenarian is keen to exercise his franchise from the comfort of his home. But like over 2 lakh voters in the category, he finds himself grappling with uncertainty over the process.

Under election rules, voters in these categories must submit their willingness to opt for the facility in Form 12D to the Returning Officers (ROs) of their respective constituencies within five days of the election notification. With the deadline falling on Friday - a public holiday - anxiety is mounting among many that they could miss the window altogether.

To streamline the process, the Election Commission has equipped Booth Level Officers (BLOs) with an app containing details of eligible senior citizens and PwDs in each booth, directing them to reach out and record their preferences.

However, a detailed inquiry by TNIE found several BLOs remain unsure about using the app and are still awaiting clear instructions from higher-ups. In some instances, BLOs are yet to collect Form 12D from village offices.

Meanwhile, election officials maintained that BLOs have been directed to expedite the process. “BLOs are contacting eligible voters. The process is expected to be completed without much difficulty, as the number of such voters in each booth is typically limited to 2 or 4,” said a senior official.

2026

ASSEMBLY POLLS

No of elderly voters - 2,04,317

No of voters in PwD category - 2,44,250

(As of March 15, 2026)

2024

LOK SABHA ELECTION

No of elderly voters - 2,46,959

Elderly who voted from home: 1,19,425 (48.35%)

PwD electors: 2,64,232

PwD electors who voted from home: 45,850 (17.35%)