Failed borewell that bears methane helps Kerala woman beat gas crisis

ALAPPUZHA: At a time when households across the country are anxiously watching domestic LPG prices and availability, amid the tensions in West Asia, Rethnamma of Arattuvazhi in Alappuzha has little reason to worry. For over a decade, her kitchen has been powered not by a gas cylinder but by a natural source in her own backyard, a borewell that produces natural gas.

What began as a desperate attempt to secure drinking water in 2011 turned into a life-changing discovery.

“We dug the borewell in the hope of clean water, but all we got was muddy water, even after going past 75ft,” Rethnamma recalls. Frustration mounted as the family spent over Rs 5,000 with nothing to show for it. The decision was taken to seal the well.

“As the plumber was closing the pipe, someone standing nearby lit a match. Suddenly, a flame burst out from the mouth of the well,” she says. Panic spread among the workers. For many, it would have ended there, a dangerous anomaly best forgotten.

Disappointed but determined not to let the investment go to waste, she made an unusual request: connect the pipe to her kitchen stove.

“We made black coffee first. Nothing unusual, no smell, no difference in taste,” she smiles.