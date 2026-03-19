Hotel operators in Kerala plan statewide stir on March 23

KOCHI: Hotels and restaurants in the state are mulling observing a statewide shutdown to protest the ongoing LPG shortage that has severely crippled the sector.

The move, by the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHRA), comes even as a section of establishments continues to function using privately sourced gas.

“However, such stopgap arrangements are neither sustainable nor affordable for most businesses, especially those in the rural belt. The crisis is very real. Costs have gone up sharply, and availability remains uncertain,” K T Rahim, Ernakulam district secretary of KHRA, told TNIE.

According to KHRA office-bearers, the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, triggered by supply constraints linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, has pushed many establishments to the brink.

The association had planned a protest march to the BPCL plant in Ambalamugal, Ernakulam, on March 19 and a statewide strike on March 23.