Hotel operators in Kerala plan statewide stir on March 23

KOCHI: Hotels and restaurants in the state are mulling observing a statewide shutdown to protest the ongoing LPG shortage that has severely crippled the sector.
The move, by the Kerala Hotel and Restaurants Association (KHRA), comes even as a section of establishments continues to function using privately sourced gas.
“However, such stopgap arrangements are neither sustainable nor affordable for most businesses, especially those in the rural belt. The crisis is very real. Costs have gone up sharply, and availability remains uncertain,” K T Rahim, Ernakulam district secretary of KHRA, told TNIE.
According to KHRA office-bearers, the shortage of commercial LPG cylinders, triggered by supply constraints linked to the ongoing conflict in West Asia, has pushed many establishments to the brink.
The association had planned a protest march to the BPCL plant in Ambalamugal, Ernakulam, on March 19 and a statewide strike on March 23.
However, the march was called off after state-level officials of BPCL assured that steps would be taken to distribute cooking gas in response to the association’s request. A formal discussion between the parties will be held in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday.
However, KHRA state president G Jayapal and general secretary N Abduk Razak maintained that any decision on the March 23 shutdown will be taken only after weighing the steps adopted by the company.
Local association members, however, are of the opinion that a one-day strike will send a strong message to authorities and those oblivious to the urgency of the situation. “The sector employs lakhs of people, and prolonged disruption will have wider economic consequences,” a KHRA member highlighted.
Restaurant owners had earlier flagged that erratic LPG supply has forced them to cut down on menus, reduce working hours, or temporarily suspend operations. Many fear that if the situation persists, it could lead to job losses and permanent closures.
Fear of job losses
Restaurant owners had earlier flagged that erratic LPG supply has forced them to cut down on menus, reduce working hours, or temporarily suspend operations. Many fear that if the situation persists, it could lead to job losses and permanent closures.