Kerala Assembly polls 2026 | Congress second list delayed as seniors spar over candidates

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As disputes between the V D Satheesan-Ramesh Chennithala group and K C Venugopal faction reached deadlock, final decision on candidates for the contentious seats was referred to the Congress Central Election Committee (CEC) on Wednesday. The CEC meeting had not concluded at the time of printing.

“The Satheesan-Chennithala faction, which suffered setbacks in the first list, came prepared and remained adamant during the meeting held earlier in the day. The group raised objections on every seat,” said a Congress leader.

“Despite cajoling by working presidents A P Anil Kumar, P C Vishnunath and Shafi Parambil, they did not concede. Hence, it was decided to refer the matter to the CEC,” he said. Discussions over candidates for Kochi and Perumbavoor seats saw a heated debate.

While Satheesan argued in favour of his confidant, DCC president Mohammed Shiyas, the Venugopal faction backed Deepti Mary Varghese.

“The two sides remained firm,” said a leader. “Satheesan cannot afford to lose Shiyas in Ernakulam, as it would alter power equations in the district.” In Perumbavoor, dispute arose after the high command decided to drop sitting MLA Eldhose P Kunnappillil. Satheesan staked claim to the seat by proposing his loyalist Ullas.

However, several leaders, including MP Benny Behanan, have demanded the ticket be allotted to former district panchayat president Manoj Moothedan.