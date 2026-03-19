Kerala Assembly polls 2026 | Dalit groups gear up for showdown after Congress snub

KOZHIKODE: Embittered by Congress’s refusal to honour its promise of seats for Dalits and Adivasis, several Dalit organisations will meet in Kottayam on Thursday to declare their political stand.

Dalit activist Sunny M Kapikkad, who was initially offered the Vaikom seat, said the Congress’ action has triggered widespread protest.

“Many have urged me to contest as a mark of protest, but I don’t take it personally. Still, four or five candidates may enter the fray in different places to register dissent,” Kapikkad told TNIE.

He noted that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have both stressed the need for fair Dalit representation in politics. “We expect the Congress in Kerala to take a proactive stand on this,” he said.

Responding to Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan’s claim that he had never promised a seat, but it was Kapikkad who had sought one, he said he and Satheesan know what actually transpired. “The offer was made in the presence of representatives of 18 organisations,” he said.

“C K Janu was denied seat saying she cannot win an election. Does Congress believe that all the UDF candidates will win the elections,” he asked. Kapikkad said his criticism of Gandhiji was cited as the reason for seat denial.

“I think this is only an excuse. The RSS quoted my remarks during the Sabarimala agitation to move against me. I only spoke about the constitutional rights of women, which was upheld by the Supreme Court,” he said.

Meanwhile, several Dalit activists have criticised the Congress decision to deny seats to Dalit organisations.

Activist Dinu Veyil wrote on Facebook that caste is the only privilege distinguishing Ramesh Pisharody from Kapikkad and Janu.